Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 295,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Paramount Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

