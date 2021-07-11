Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

