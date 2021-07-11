Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $115.71 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135,401 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $115,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $161.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

