Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,780,000. AON comprises approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $105,454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,493,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $103,574,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.21. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.