PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. 4,088,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.