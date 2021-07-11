PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

