PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of PGT Innovations worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

