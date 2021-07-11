Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0109 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $912,378.01 and $115.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,184.19 or 1.00209327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.01267501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00398742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00375380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005407 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,472,100 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

