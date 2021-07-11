Phore Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $6,765.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00303505 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,432,102 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

