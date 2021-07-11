Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

