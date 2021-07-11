Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,140 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 316,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,279.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

