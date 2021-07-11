Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,359 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.97 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

