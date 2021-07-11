Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.