Piper Sandler Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $235.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Shares of ZS opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,971 shares of company stock worth $33,250,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

