Pirate Chain Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $366.98 million and $1.27 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00326915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00178369 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,972,110 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

