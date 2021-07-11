Pirl Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $57,421.93 and $8.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.91 or 0.06285111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.49 or 0.01472540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00400826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00146030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.77 or 0.00630203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00408488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00327753 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

