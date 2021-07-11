PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.36). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

