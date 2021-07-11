PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $321.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.