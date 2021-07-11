Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

