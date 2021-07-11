Populous (PPT) Price Tops $2.01 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $106.95 million and $2.06 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.00906707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

