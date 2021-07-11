Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.98. 253,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,162. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

