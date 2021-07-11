Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

