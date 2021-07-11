PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 852,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

