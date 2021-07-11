PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.88 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.