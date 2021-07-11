Primas Trading Down 14% This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 14% against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00397947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.