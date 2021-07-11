Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $29.25 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

