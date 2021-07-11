Project Inverse Market Capitalization Tops $552,547.56 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $552,547.56 and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

