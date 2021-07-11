Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

