Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

PRVB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 1,048,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,602. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

