Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,629 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,182,000.

BKLN opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.