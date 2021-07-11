Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,629 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after buying an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,182,000.

BKLN opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

