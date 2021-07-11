Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,419 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.