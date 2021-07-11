Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $227,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

