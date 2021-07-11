Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $258,000 in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $345,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.45 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

