Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

