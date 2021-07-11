Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

