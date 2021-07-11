Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,532,892 shares worth $54,620,142. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.