Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,587 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Discovery by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

