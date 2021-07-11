Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.74 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

