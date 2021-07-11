Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,762.11 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $89,762.11 and approximately $4,231.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

