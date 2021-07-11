Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMP. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $248.95 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.