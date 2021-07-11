QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.22 on Thursday. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

