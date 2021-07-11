Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $660.15 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $660.15 million and approximately $218.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00019754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,555,502 coins and its circulating supply is 98,521,699 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

