Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 8,559 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 259.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $28.04 on Friday, hitting $1,554.97. 227,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,432.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.