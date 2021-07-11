Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $950.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $866.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

