Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,512 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,454. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

