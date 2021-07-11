Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $74.99. 335,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,320. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

