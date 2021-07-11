Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

