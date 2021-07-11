Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $115.13 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.