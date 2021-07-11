Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $67.76 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

