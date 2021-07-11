Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

